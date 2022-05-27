YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the last people to see a missing Smith Township teen alive in June 2009 testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that the man accused of killing her was covered in blood after he said he was taking her home.

Erica Teice, who was 14 at the time, also testified that the victim, teen Glenna Jean White, 17, accused Robert Moore, 51, of trying to rape her in an Alliance home after a night of drinking.

Teice said under direct examination from Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone that White had nothing but a sheet on her and woke her up, saying that Moore had raped her. She said Moore denied the accusation and said he would drive White home.

That was the last time anyone ever saw White.

Moore was indicted in December for the girl’s death. His trial began Monday with jury selection before Judge Maureen Sweeney and testimony began Tuesday. White’s body has never been found.

The case was reopened in 2017 after a member of the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip while working another case.

Some of Teice’s testimony contradicted that of the homeowner, Deanna Shreeve, who was also dating Moore at the time, Teice said. Shreeve said she knew of the rape allegation but she did not think White appeared to be upset and that White said she did not want to leave.

Prosecutors have said that just before she disappeared, White claimed that Moore tried to rape her, and Moore took her home. When he returned he was covered in mud and blood, prosecutors said. They say the crime mirrors the death of a woman in 1993 at Berlin Lake for which Moore served a 15-year prison term after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Moore’s attorney Jeffrey Haupt, had asked Judge Sweeney to bar any testimony of the previous murder or the rape allegation, saying those will prejudice jurors against his client, but Judge Sweeney denied both motions.

Teice testified that before she went to bed, White had been drinking and that she and Shreeve had to give her a shower because Moore was dumping ashtrays on her head.

White fell asleep with Shreeve and Teice was asleep in another room with her boyfriend when White woke her up.

She said White was screaming “‘Bob just tried to rape me, Bob just tried to rape me.’ She kept saying that,” Teice testified. “Bob came up the steps. He said she’s a liar. She’s going home right now.

“She was scared and I was afraid. I didn’t want to say anything. I didn’t know what to think.”

Teice testified she couldn’t sleep and was watching television when Moore returned. She said he stood in the doorway and his Ohio State pajama pants were covered in mud from his knees to his feet. She said Moore, who was not wearing a shirt, returned to his car and put on a pair of jeans.

Moore then came inside the house and Teice said his entire upper body was covered in blood. She said Moore told her he had stopped at a stop sign next to a bar when White ran out of his car and three men from the bar jumped him and beat him up.

“He had so much blood on him,” Teice said.

Teice said she and her boyfriend — who is now deceased — helped Moore clean the blood off in a bathroom. She said it took about 20 minutes and that Moore was acting strange.

“He was not himself,” she said.

Moore’s knuckles and hands were also bruised, like he had been in a fight, Teice testified.

Under cross examination, Haupt tried to point out inconsistencies in her testimony and statements she made to police in 2010, 2011 and other years.