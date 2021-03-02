Witness recalls frantic moments when man was hit by car last month

He's still in the ICU two weeks later

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pedestrian who was hit by his own car in Weathersfield last month is still in the hospital.

Kyle Saunders has been in the ICU and heavily sedated for most of the past two weeks. He was hit on February 17, and suffered a brain bleed and had to have emergency surgery. He was in a coma at one point, but is stable now and undergoing tests.

We talked to a witness who was on the phone with 911 when it happened.

In that 911 call, you can hear the exact moment Saunders is hit by the car, along with screaming and arguing.

Jade Levels is the woman who called 911. She is Saunders’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 14-month-old daughter.

Levels said she thought Saunders and the other driver were drinking alcohol earlier that day and she was worried they might try to drive.

She was already on the phone with dispatch when the suspect hit Saunders with the car three times.

“When he didn’t have a pulse at first, when he wasn’t really responding, I really just was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s dead,'” Levels said. “My whole heart broke that night. It’s something that I never want to see. It’s something I can’t unsee. It’s burned into my brain.”

Weathersfield police initially led this investigation, but now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is in charge.

We are not naming the person suspected of hitting Saunders because they have not been officially charged with a crime.

The original police report did name the person suspected of hitting Saunders that night.

It also said charges are expected to be filed in Niles Municipal Court for assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. According to the police report, the suspect repeatedly tried to kick out the back window of a squad car after being handcuffed.

No one has been arrested. Highway Patrol said it’s waiting for toxicology results, which could take up to eight weeks.

Saunders’ friends and family are still looking for answers. They’re trying to raise money for him but most of all, they just want to see him come home.

“We are going to put together a benefit dinner and silent auction,” Levels said. “We’re also selling wristbands. They’re $5 each. We can ship wristbands out of state. He’s very resilient and I’m glad he’s going to be able to come out of this, and I thank everybody for their support and their donations. It’s overwhelming.”

An online donation platform has already raised $5,000 to help cover Saunders’ medical expenses.

Saunders is a barber at Fusion Barber Salon, which is planning a special on haircuts to help raise money for his medical bills.