BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s starting to feel like spring outside — a nice break from all the snow we’ve had these past few months. But what kind of effect can this play on your health?

“Our bodies right now aren’t accustomed to the new irritants that will come into effect,” said Dr. Ben Brocker, a family physician for Mercy Health.

Dr. Brocker says that when the weather starts to break, sinus and lung issues can happen with things such as pollen and more pollution due to more people on the road.

“So you’ll see a lot of congestion, they’ll have a lot of drainage. They’ll feel sinus pressure. Sometimes you can get a fever and just feel unwell,” Dr. Brocker said.

But what if you’re feeling well and you might want to go move around outside? Unless you’ve been working out during the winter, take your time.

“People tend to get very excited. They tend to go outside and then, instead of just walking outside when they want to exercise, they’re excited. So they start to run, jog and they don’t let their body get used to being outside. So, they’re more prone to injuries,” Dr. Brocker said.

All-in-all, Dr. Brocker says to take it slow when the weather starts to break.

“If you’re going to go outside, the first time out, don’t go out for a long time. Go out for maybe 30 minutes, an hour. Then the next day, you can go out longer,” Dr. Brocker said.

Always remember that if you have any concerns, it’s a good idea to call your doctor.