With school about to begin, Valley pharmacies see shortage of EpiPens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Families around the Valley are prepping their children for the school year, which may also include stocking up on medication.

But in light of an EpiPen shortage, area medical professionals say there are options if you can't find an EpiPen.

Hometown Pharmacy manager AJ Caraballo says he noticed the shortage just recently. The shop ran out of EpiPens on Wednesday, but another shipment will be in on Thursday.

"All the generics are for sure short supply on back order," he said.

Doctors say this has been going on for a while.

"Parents were calling in the spring and some were even able to get them, it was really kind of hit or miss. I thought through the summer that things were kind of settled out a little bit and they started getting some new phone calls within the past week saying there's still a shortage out there," said Dr. Mike Sevilla.

Sevilla works at the Salem Medical Center. He's not surprised that the demand is up for EpiPens with school starting.

But predictable or not, it's a scary situation for parents and their children.

"You see your EpiPen expires and you know that there's bees flying around, that's not something you want to take the risk of necessarily, having just the expired medication on hand," Caraballo said.

If yours or your child's EpiPen is close to expiring, you still might be able to get one despite the shortage of generic EpiPens and limited supply of name brand ones.

If your pharmacy isn't carrying one, most will find a different pharmacy that is.

If you can't afford the name brand, pharmacies will work with you.

"We can work with our patients, work with their insurance companies -- if for some reason the brand is not covered on the insurance -- work with the doctor to get that covered. And then the wholesaler or the manufacturers sometimes have the copay cards that help with the brand copays," Caraballo said.

Doctors have also seen another option, but as a last resort -- keeping expired EpiPens.

"That's not something I would recommend medically, but a lot of parents are doing that because they can't find their EpiPen out there," Sevilla said.

Sevilla says to check and see if your pharmacy is stocked up in advance to avoid that desperate fix.

If you have any questions, Sevilla recommends calling your local doctor or calling Mylan's customer service number at 1-800-796-9526. Mylan is the company that makes EpiPens.