With most hospital visits banned, it’s especially important now to have a living will

(WKBN) – How many times have you thought about a living will and said, “I’ll do it later”? During these times, it is especially important to have a living will or end of life plan.

There could be some tough realities for anyone who catches the coronavirus — it could lead to serious illness.

The patient determines their medical treatment in dire circumstances.

“The purpose of the living will is so that person, the patient in that position, is directing a withdrawal of that life-sustaining treatment,” said Atty. Nils Peter Johnson.

The coronavirus is so tough, family members are being kept out of hospitals. So, a living will is vitally important.

A living will also includes if a person wants to go on a ventilator.

“The upside to doing that is maybe if you are inclined to make that type of decision, maybe you freed up some resources for somebody else that hasn’t gotten around to being that affirmative about it,” Johnson said.

A directive is important for health care and there should be another one for financial decisions.

A will allows you to direct your assets to whoever you want. If not, the Ohio Revised Code will do it.

“If you’re not sure what those default rules are — most people aren’t — you’re smart to get a will drawn up so you cut out that guesswork and you affirmatively declare where you want these things to go,” Johnson said.

Be careful if you pull a will or living will off the internet though. Johnson said he’s seen ones that don’t meet the requirements of the law and therefore are no good.