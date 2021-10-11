With high demand for blood, Red Cross encourages people to donate

(WKBN) – The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelets. They are currently seeing the lowest post-summer levels they’ve seen in six years.

The Red Cross say it’s normal during this time after the summer months to struggle with donations.

They normally start to recover in the fall, but unfortunately, they are not seeing that right now.

They attribute a large part of that to low donor turnout and the COVID Delta spike in August. Also, with COVID rates still high, less high schools and colleges are hosting blood drives.

“The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, which means there is someone right now in a hospital that’s depending on a blood transfusion and it can only come from volunteer donors,” said Christy Peters of the American Red Cross of northern Ohio.

The demand for blood from hospitals continues to be high, so the Red Cross is encouraging people to donate.

Anyone who donates throughout the rest of the month will receive an e-gift card for a merchant of their choice.