With growth in industry, caregivers wanted locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In March, JobsNow shared that ISLE and Purple Cat were looking for caregivers. It has started moving a few adults with disabilities out of homes to a site where there’s already staff.

The need for direct care support professionals has grown, and they’re even more in need now.

The caregivers provide assistance to people who have different abilities. You don’t have to come with any training, it’s all provided.

ISLE is funded through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, and the pay has become better.

You can find shifts that fit your schedule, and you might even be working alongside the boss.

“I wouldn’t be here on television asking people to do the job if I don’t do it myself. It’s glorious. It’s definitely a blessing in my life. I just need more people that feel that way or maybe more people that have time on their hands, and maybe you just want to work eight to 10 hours a week. We’re ok with that. We’re not asking people for giant commitments,” said Jimmy Sutman owner of ISLE and Purple Cat.

You can get hired for a full-time position, and most of the managers get promoted from within.

All of the information about applying can be found on the the Iron and String or the Purple Cat websites.

You can apply online and in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 32 Fifth Ave. in Youngstown. Resumes can be sent to melissa@ironandstring.org or call 330-743-3444 ext. 101 for more information.