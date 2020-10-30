With grant money, Quinby Park in Warren adds new security cameras

Local News

It's thanks to funding from the Raymond John Wean Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The City of Warren and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership installed security cameras at Quinby Park.

WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership installed security cameras at Quinby Park.

The cameras were installed thanks to grant funding from the Raymond John Wean Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

The effort builds upon previous improvements at Quinby Park made by the city over the last two years, including playground equipment.

Earlier this year, TNP released its Warren City Parks QAction Plan, detailing recommendations from residents to improve the city’s parks system.

“Our parks are a priority to this administration and that has to include safety. We have been working with our partners to continue to make improvements and this is a big step forward,” Mayor Doug Franklin said.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com