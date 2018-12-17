With graduates leaving, YSU welcomes continued rise in student enrollment Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - With enrollment at a record high, more students at Youngstown State University walked toward their future on Sunday afternoon.

The 2018 Fall Commencement was held for around 460 graduates in Beeghly Center at 2 p.m.

"I've enjoyed all five years that I've been here," said graduate Anna Mangan.

Mangan and her classmates are earning their Bachelor's degree, something that less than 40 percent of Americans have.

Another graduate, Alyssa Tanferno, said she was earning her degree for the two people who depend on her.

"I currently have two children, so I wanted to better my life for my children and give them the best opportunities that we could," Tanferno said.

There has been another increase in student enrollment this fall semester, reaching a preliminary headcount of 12,696 students in September.

According to Eddie Howard, Vice President of Student Affairs, student enrollment was up by about 1.5 percent.

"We brought in an outside company to kind of help us with our strategy and our packaging of information and processing that went out and they have done a great job of helping to kind of spread the marketing campaign for the institution," said Howard.

He also outlined the plans to keep the enrollment trend going up.

"We're going to continue to grow our campus population, continue to work with the city, continue to work with our community partners to make downtown Youngstown a destination for our students," he said.