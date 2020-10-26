With field trips being canceled, one Liberty teacher brought the fun to her students

Not all learning happens in the classroom -- sometimes, the best place to learn is outside

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Field trips for students at an elementary school in Liberty are canceled until further notice, so the second-grade class can’t take their usual trip to a pumpkin patch this fall.

But, one teacher is making sure students still learn their lesson.

Not all learning happens in the classroom — sometimes, the best place to learn is outside.

“For about the past 10 or 15 years, the second graders go to a pumpkin farm and we use that experience for so many things in school, like writing sequencing activities and talking about science and life cycles,” said teacher Carla Collins.

But COVID-19 is making field trips impossible right now.

“The second-grade teachers were meeting together. We were all really bummed out because we didn’t get to go on our typical field trip that we go on every year,” Collins said.

So they decided to bring the pumpkin patch to the kids while still keeping everyone safe.

Second graders first learned about how pumpkins grow, then they got to pick out one to take home.

“They have been begging to go on a field trip because that’s one of the fun things about school, it brings so many connections to different things,” Collins said.

Proving that sometimes, the best learning is hands-on.

