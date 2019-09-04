With expansion, Tribune Chronicle faces delivery issues

Editor Brenda Linert said they are working to address the problem after some former carriers gave up their routes, leaving them short of delivery drivers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Tribune Chronicle expands into the Mahoning Valley, taking over the publishing of The Vindicator, employees are working to deal with delivery issues.

Editor Brenda Linert said the Tribune Chronicle’s phone system has been overwhelmed by callers reporting issues with delivery of the new Vindicator edition.

The Tribune Chronicle took over the name and printing duties of the 150-year-old newspaper this month after buying its subscription list, name and Vindy.com.

Linert said although there were some obstacles, workers are successfully delivering to the majority of their new Vindicator readers.

“While we are successfully delivering to 85% of our new Vindicator readers, there are pockets where delivery has not been completed due to former carriers giving up their routes at the last minute and we have been unable to fill them yet,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, our phone system cannot support the high volume of calls from readers.”

She asked that readers with delivery problems contact the Tribune Chronicle/Vindicator edition by email at circulation@tribtoday.com.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working hard to solve as many of the issues as possible each day,” she said.