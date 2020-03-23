With everyone at home, now is the time to go over fire escape plans

"The more times they practice it, it just becomes a natural procedure," said an American Red Cross disaster program specialist

(WKBN) – Students understand school fire and safety drills, but what about at their home?

Now would a great time for families to discuss fire safety and escape plans.

Kristen Gallagher, a disaster program specialist with the American Red Cross, explains how you and your family can make a plan.

“Practicing it in different ways of getting everybody out of the house in less than two minutes, making sure everybody knows two exits from each room. The more times they practice it, it just becomes a natural procedure for them,” she said.

For more information on practicing safety precautions, visit the American Red Cross’ website.