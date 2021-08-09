With Columbiana County Fair over, fair board already looking ahead to next year

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fair Board is happy with the attendance from this year’s fair, and now they’re starting to plan for next year’s event, which started Monday.

Sunday marked the end of this year’s Columbiana County Fair.

President of the Fair Board John Wolf reflected on how many people showed up.

“We were up an average of 27% increase in attendance,” Wolf said.

He says they were still getting together numbers for each day, but he thinks one big reason for the increase was people wanted to get outside.

“We had a lot of folks here that have never been to the fair before. Everybody is looking for something to do. It’s inexpensive in comparison to a lot of other venues,” Wolf said.

He says by checking out the midways, he knew numbers were going to be good this year.

Sunday night’s demolition derby had sold out, which is one of their biggest attractions.

Now, they are preparing for next year.

“We’re looking at doing some software upgrades on some of our programs, infrastructure, staffing issues that arose,” Wolf said.

Over the past year, there were many different attractions to bring people to the fair, but at one tent, the Columbiana County Health Department was offering COVID-19 vaccines.

“But we also saw the interest in learning about the vaccine, an interest that we haven’t see for some time,” said Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wes Vins.

Vins didn’t have the exact numbers on how many people got the vaccine, but they wanted to provide a place for people to get educated on the shot, even if people were on the fence about it.

“Perhaps some people before that were a little more hesitant have now begun to reach out to gain more information to make their decision to being vaccinated or to make their decision to wearing a mask,” Vins said.

Vins stressed the importance of educating yourself with correct information by contacting your doctor, pharmacist of other health departments.