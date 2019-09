The store will be closed for a few days

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A convenience store in Brookfield will be closed for a few days following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Standard Market on Warren Sharon Road just after 5 p.m.

Smoke was coming from a wall.

Firefighters said a wire from the drive-thru buzzer caught fire.

There was about $5,000 in damage.

The power to the building will be shut off until the wiring is fixed.