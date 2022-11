JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.

Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County.

Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered.

Later on in the morning, the conditions improved and plows were able to get the snow cleared.

It’s a good reminder to drive slower and give plows room to work.