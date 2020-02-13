Wintry mix could create icy conditions on Valley roads

A wintry mix of precipitation could create icy conditions on some roads across the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wintry mix of precipitation could create icy conditions on some roads across the Valley.

A rain/snow mix overnight is leaving some secondary roads slushy and snow-covered while many highways are wet.

Falling temperatures could cause icy conditions. Drivers should allow extra time this morning.

Interstates 80, 680, SR 11 and SR 711 are all clear and wet.

I-76 at I-80

SR 711 east of I-680

I-80 at Logan Way

I-80 at SR 46

ODOT District 4 spokesperson Ray Marsch said they have Mahoning and Trumbull counties covered.

“We have 45 crews out between Mahoning & Trumbull and that number will remain the same until the snow event is over,” he said.

During winter snow storms, our crews go on 12 hour shifts. If you were to start in Akron, Ohio you could drive to Savannah, GA or Tuscaloosa, AL faster than it would take them to finish their shift! Please give them plenty of room to work! #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/XiOf4By4mw — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) February 13, 2020

