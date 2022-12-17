(WKBN) – Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees – which means some streets may be icy and slick.

According to our reporter on the scene, primary streets and highways have appeared to be treated.

Ohio Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation salt trucks have been seen throughout the morning.

If you are headed out, it’s a good idea to take it slow. Shoulders aren’t always salted, so if you see a car or emergency services pulled over, officials say it’s the law in both Ohio and Pa. to slow down and move over. If you can’t move over, just slow down until you’re passed.

Our reporter out in the winter weather witnessed several accidents throughout the Valley, so drivers please be safe out on the roads.