DELAWARE TWP. Pa. (WKBN) – There was a lot of storm damage in Mercer County Friday.

A tree was brought down across McDowell Road/Schaller Road. It was 30 inches in circumference and brought down by a layer of ice.

The road was closed at 2 a.m. and one of five places in Mercer County where trees or utility lines were brought down by the winter weather.

Delaware Township had pre-treated its roads last night, finishing around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. It resumed that work around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

“It was just more like an icy slushy mess. Had a lot of ice on everything, but the roads weren’t horrible. But it was all the ice on the trees, power lines and it just made life more of a nuisance more than anything else,” said Delaware Township Supervisor Dan Nagel.

This was the second time in a year, the weather affected roads in Delaware Township. Last summer, multiple roads were closed by flooding.