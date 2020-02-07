Winter travel alert: Slick roads could slow your commute

A winter storm that is heading our way could dump some snow just as you are heading out the door this morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A winter storm that is heading our way could dump some snow just as you are heading out the door this morning.

Light snow started up early Friday morning and is expected to be heavy in some areas by 5 a.m.

Road temperatures are below freezing, so untreated roads could be slick.

Snow could add up to one to three inches by early afternoon as it becomes lighter and more isolated.

Visibility could fall off to whiteout conditions during heavier snowfall.

It will be blustery Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chills in the mid to lower teens.

The following travel alerts have been issued for Ohio:

I-80 at the Pa. state line – Ice could develop on roads in the area due to observed conditions. Roads could be slippery. Please use caution. Roads are chemically wet.

I-76 at the Mahoning/Portage County Line – Ice could develop on roads in the area due to observed conditions. Roads could be slippery. Please use caution.

State Route 82/5 at State Route 45 – Ice could develop on roads in the area due to observed conditions. Roads could be slippery. Please use caution. Surface Status: Chemically Wet

State Route 11 at the Mahoning/Columbiana County Line – Ice could develop on roads in the area due to observed conditions. Roads could be slippery. Please use caution. Surface Status: Chemically Wet

I-76 at the Portage/Summit County Line – Visibility is reduced in the area. Please use caution. Surface status: Dry

State Route 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line – Ice could develop on roads in the area due to observed conditions. Roads could be slippery. Please use caution. Surface status: Chemically Wet

The following travel alert has been issued for Pennsylvania:

I-376 Mt. Jackson (Old 43) – milepost 14.8 to 31.5. All lanes. A weather advisory has been issued for this area, due to the forecast of snow. Motorists should stay alert for quickly changing weather and roadway conditions. Remember to allow extra time for travel and be alert for road crews treating and plowing the roadway. Motorists needing assistance should dial *11 from a mobile phone.

The Twitter post below shows conditions in southeastern Ohio. The storm is moving south to north.

As of 4:45 a.m. we have 72 trucks plowing and treating roadways. Allow yourself extra travel time this morning and remember to give our plows plenty of room. #ODOTWinter



(Picture: Belmont County I-70) pic.twitter.com/VOY3dzAm2y — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) February 7, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the morning with road conditions from our Live Drive Action Cam.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple or Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.