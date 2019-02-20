Winter storm timing for morning commute Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A winter storm that is expected to bring snow, sleet and ice to the Valley will move in Wednesday morning, most likely impacting your morning commute.

As of 5:50 a.m., snow was beginning to fly in Columbiana County and will continue to make a northward trek.

WATCH: Snow begins to fly in East Liverpool

Snow will begin between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in Columbiana County and continue through the morning hours with one to two inches of accumulation by 10 a.m.

The snow is expected to change over to a snow and sleet mix through the mid-morning hours and continue through noon. That could last until about 3 p.m. into Mercer County.

Freezing rain could cause a light accumulation of glaze on the roads. Tree limbs and power lines could fail with the weight.

The wintry mix should turn over to mostly rain by afternoon and evening. A half inch of rain is expected as temperatures warm late day in the upper 30s. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

A full commercial vehicle ban, including buses, is in effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from Pittsburgh to the Maryland state line and on Interstate 99 from Interstate 80 to the Turnpike. A 45-mile per hour speed restriction could be in place on all highways in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said they have 1,092 crews out across Ohio pretreating roads and at the ready to tackle the snow.