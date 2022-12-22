LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a group of shoppers who finish early, and there’s a group that always finishes late. The last-minute shoppers are feeling more pressure than normal this year with a storm bearing down on the Valley.

There was a big rush at Jimmy’s Italian Specialties on Belmont Avenue. People were wanting baked goods, homemade deli items, and fresh food.

“We were hearing from our customers that they’re coming in advance instead of coming Friday or Saturday. They’re coming today because of the weather that they’re hearing about,” said Frank Occhibove, owner.

Some people are stocking up on food. But Jimmy’s is a popular spot leading up to Christmas for the items it carries which you can’t find anywhere else. The store is not seeing any slowdowns with inflation.

“We haven’t raised our prices too much. We have but only enough to cover our costs that have gone up for us, and our customers understand that,” Occhibove said.

Body Goodies was also seeing a rush in the store. It’s noticed waves of shoppers the entire Christmas season, coming to the store and buying big.

“I can’t believe how much money people are spending, because it hasn’t shown here that the economy is struggling at all. I have no idea why it’s been so good,” said Heidi Goldberg.

Body Goodies added a couple of new products and recognized that the economy could make an impact. It tried to keep items affordable, and the strategy has worked as shoppers keep filling their carts and going to the register.

“Our sugar scrubs have been flying. It’s a new product. We have a new lotion that’s used in the shower that has also been just flying, and then we have a couple of limited soaps that are already gone. They’re just gone,” Goldberg said.

Body Goodies and Jimmy’s Italian Specialties plan to be open tomorrow.