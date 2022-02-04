YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local event was not canceled because of the winter storm. In fact, it probably didn’t need to be canceled at all because the vehicles involved can make it through anything.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is still taking place Friday and Saturday night. Both events start at 7:30 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

We talked with the tour’s Kelly Goldman at the “pit party,” where fans can get up close and personal with the monster trucks and their drivers.

According to Goldman, they never even thought about canceling.

“People in Youngstown always come out, whether it’s snowing or not,” she said.

For those who have never attended, Goldman says they can expect “edge of your seat excitement.”

“We do a wheeling competition. We do racing that people are going in a circle, so sometimes they crash during racing. Then they do the freestyle at the end where they do donuts and just generally try to impress the crowd, which people love,” she said.

Crews had to bring in all the dirt used for the event before the winter storm hit. So on Wednesday, they took dirt from the huge dirt pile behind the building and put it inside.

As of about 6:30 p.m. Friday, tickets were still available for Saturday’s show. Visit the Covelli Centre’s website to purchase tickets.