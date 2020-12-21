Winter break meal distribution starts for Warren City students

There are also several community sites where you can find Warren City school buses full of meals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For students in the City of Warren, Monday is the start of winter break meals.

Distribution dates over winter break are December 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

From noon to 1 p.m., you can pick up meals at the following locations:

Harding High School (main entrance)

Jefferson PK-8 (side library door)

Lincoln PK-8 (middle school entrance)

McGuffey PK-8 (side delivery door)

Willard PK-8 (rear cafe door)

There are also several community sites where you can find Warren City school buses full of meals:

Emmanuel Lutheran Church (12-12:30 p.m.)

Fairview Garden Apartments (12-12:30 p.m.)

Highland Terrace Apartments (12:45-1:15 p.m.)

New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church (12-12:30 p.m.)

Renaissance Center (12-12:30 p.m.)

Stonegate Apartments (12-12:30 p.m.)

Warren Heights Apartments (12-12:30 p.m.)