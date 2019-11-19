Winning $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Greenville

The scratch-off $1 million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million

GREENVILLE, Pa (WKBN) — A Mercer County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million scratch-off ticket.

The Merry & Bright ticket was sold at Sheetz, in the 200 block of Main Street in Greenville, on Tuesday.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Players can check if they won a prize by scanning it at a Lottery retailer or by using the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.

Winners are told to immediately sign the back of the winning ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sell date, which is posted on palottery.com.