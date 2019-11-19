Winning $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pa (WKBN) — A Mercer County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million scratch-off ticket.
The Merry & Bright ticket was sold at Sheetz, in the 200 block of Main Street in Greenville, on Tuesday.
The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Scratch-Off $1 Million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.
Players can check if they won a prize by scanning it at a Lottery retailer or by using the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.
Winners are told to immediately sign the back of the winning ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sell date, which is posted on palottery.com.