Breaking News
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Winning $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Greenville

Local News

The scratch-off $1 million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pennsylvania Lottery generic.

GREENVILLE, Pa (WKBN) — A Mercer County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million scratch-off ticket.

The Merry & Bright ticket was sold at Sheetz, in the 200 block of Main Street in Greenville, on Tuesday.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Scratch-Off $1 Million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.

Players can check if they won a prize by scanning it at a Lottery retailer or by using the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.

Winners are told to immediately sign the back of the winning ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sell date, which is posted on palottery.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com