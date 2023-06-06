WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A winner has been announced for the Dave Grohl Alley Mural contest.

The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County named Royce Umberger as the winner of the contest Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a very hard selection process due to all the amazing ideas that came through. We hope you continue to submit work for future projects,” the organization said in a press release.

The goal of this project is to bring public art to the City of Warren and enhance the community, specifically in Dave Grohl Alley, an area already hosting a number of public art murals installed by local artists.