VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend.

The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum held the event, which featured close to 100 airplanes and close to a thousand cars from vintage to hot rod and exotic cars.

Crews fight fire at local church-owned campground

Guests also got to see several items from the museum.

Proceeds from the event go towards the museum, the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County and Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

The show will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday as well.