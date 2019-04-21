Winery in Lake Milton holds Easter egg hunt for adults Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - A local winery held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday to prove that the traditional activity is not just for kids.

Halliday's Winery in Lake Milton hosted its first Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Participants collected eggs around the winery for a chance to win various prizes, including candy, gift certificates, samples and a one-year supply of wine.

"It seems that the kids are always having a lot of fun and even though we are family-friendly here at Halliday's Winery, we do like to put a unique spin on some adult activities," said manager Jennifer Rapczak.

Organizers say about 50 people attended the hunt and they plan to hold the event again next year.

Members of the Southeast High School Girls' Golf team volunteered at the event. Some of the proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle giveaway went to support the team.