Winery in Berlin Twp. losing grapes to rainy weather

Dan Mastropietro can see possible disease on the vines and the grapes aren't growing as large as they should be

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Grapes are mainly water but the perfect growing conditions do not include rain like we’ve been getting.

Mastropietro Winery in Berlin Township was a 25-year hobby turned into a business. Dan Mastropietro said it’s the worst year he can ever remember.

Each grape on the vine at Mastropietro is about the size of a pinhead. They should be four to five times bigger.

“Oh, it’s been horrible,” Dan said. “We’re losing grapes, the vines. We’re afraid of all the diseases that are going to come due to all the wet weather.”

Water comes up from under Dan’s feet as he walks through the vineyard.

Looking at the leaves, he can see trouble — possible disease. Looking at the weather forecast, it’s troublesome.

“Just doesn’t get any better. When is it going to end?”

Mastropietro can’t spray for diseases because the chemicals get washed away.

Dan has lost a significant portion of the vineyard. Some of the tiny grapes may never ripen. It depends on the weather.

“If we dry out, if we would get some dry weather and dry out, we would save what we have left. We’ve lost the one vineyard, about a third of the vineyard, between the winter and spring of the wet weather,” he said.

Mastropietro has 20,000 feet of drainage that can’t keep up with the rain we’ve gotten.

Dan can buy grapes to make wine this fall.

Wine drinkers can drink no matter the weather but the winery wants sunny skies because no one wants to drink outside in the pouring rain.

“We thrive in the summer for being a destination point where people can come, sit on the patio, sit around a fire, there’s a band outside and yet, we can’t do that,” Dan said.

Mastropietro will have to replant some vines. The new ones will take three to five years to grow before they can produce grapes.