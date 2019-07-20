Wine slushies cool tasters at Columbiana Wine Festival

The hot temperatures have made for some cool sales for a few local wineries at the festival at Firestone Farms

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Wine Festival started its two-day run Friday night at Firestone Farms — and it was a hot one.

Seven local wineries, live music and great food is what you’ll find at the 6th annual Columbiana Wine Festival — along with plenty of shade.

The hot temperatures have made for some cool sales for a few local wineries.

“I knew it was going to be really hot for both days of the festival,” said Jacqueline Shell, owner of Diletto Winery. “We do wine slushies at the winery every day and I thought, ‘What better way to embrace the temperature since we can’t change it? Just go ahead and make fun slushies with all of our wines today!'”

Although the crowds may be light, James DeRosa likes what the wine fest has to offer in spite of the heat.

“The community, the people, friends. It’s a great place to come out and watch the local companies that make wine and experience what they are doing,” he said.

The wine fest helps fund the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau. In turn, it will bring more people to the area to experience local events like the Columbiana Wine Festival.

Dan Mastropietro, who owns Mastropietro Winery in Berlin Center, has a variety of reds and whites but is loaded up with plenty of chill to go around.

“We call it Dolce Bianco, is our sweet white chilled, and we have a Riesling in a soft blanc on the whites that is also chilled,” he said.

Mastropietro said they have plenty for this weekend.

The Columbiana Wine Festival is at the Town Center at Firestone Farms, where Routes 7 and 14 cross. It runs through Saturday night.