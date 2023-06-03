COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — People who enjoy wine had a chance to try different wineries in Columbiana, Saturday evening.

Over 800 people attended the annual Columbiana Wine Festival, which is a record for the event. It was held at Firestone Farms, right off of state Route 7.

The Columbiana Tourism Bureau hosted nine wineries, along with artisan vendors and food trucks.

Organizers said this event is great marketing for all products being sold.

“They’re able to make money for themselves, for their business and also market for future events,” said Bryce Miner, with the tourism bureau. “We’re really excited, and we’re going to continue to have this event.”

“Some of our current customers, which is nice,” said Jen Paynter, owner of Tipsy Farmer Winery. “We have made some new and fresh friends and have introduced our wines to some who may not known about this.”

All the proceeds from the event go toward future community projects.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.