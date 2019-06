The front of a wine shop in Columbiana County sustained extensive damage after a large truck drove into the front of it.

The store closed June 12 due to the damage

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Wine Connection in Columbiana reopened Wednesday after a crash that damaged the store earlier this month.

The store is open its normal hours during construction, but customers will have to use the back entrance.

Robert Woodside was charged with failure to control after crashing into the store on June 12. He was driving a Fishman Flooring Solutions truck.