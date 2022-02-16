YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wind gusts of 35 MPH will be possible from late tonight through Thursday night.

First Energy representatives said they don’t believe that the high winds will be a threat to their power systems. They do urge customers to stay far away from any downed or low-hanging wire and to always assume they are energized and dangerous.

Andy Frost, the director of the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency, says it’s always best to be cautious. He encourages residents to call 911 to report any down wires.

“If there is anything that you don’t like that you are seeing, a line goes down, you’re not sure if it’s power or cable, call you local fire department,” Frost said. “They will come out and check it for you. They will make the appropriate calls.”

Frost says that power companies can be very busy during bad weather, so this helps them out. He also said that the power companies do a great job in preparing for storms as well as getting power restored if it’s lost.