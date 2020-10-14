Windows of ice cream trucks shot out in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The windows of two ice cream trucks parked in Youngstown were shot out.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
According to witnesses, juvenile suspects shot out the windows with pellet guns as the trucks sat in the driveway.
Witnesses also say that similar acts of vandalism have happened frequently over the last two years.
The investigation has been forwarded to the juvenile justice system.
