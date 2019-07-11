Live Now
Wind topples gas station canopy in Mercer County

There were two cars at the Sunoco pumps at the time but no one was hurt

Sunoco in Greenville wind damage

Courtesy: Crystal Jane Brown via Report It

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville in Mercer County saw some serious damage from storms Thursday afternoon.

Wind completely toppled the canopy covering the gas pumps at Sunoco on W. Main Street just after 4 p.m.

Police and other first responders have the area taped off.

A worker at No Place Like Home Consignment Shoppe said she ran to the basement for cover because she didn’t know if the wind would blow the canopy across the street and into her building.

Police said two cars were at the pumps when the canopy blew over. One is slightly damaged. No one was hurt.

Gas to the pumps has been shut off.

Sunoco is closed until further notice.

