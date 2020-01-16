Woman charged with arson in Sebring fire

Investigators believe that Hale started the fire that ripped through a duplex Sunday on N. 16th Street

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing aggravated arson charges surrounding a fire in Sebring that destroyed a duplex.

Police arrested Karlie Hale, 33, Wednesday on four felony counts of aggravated arson.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the upstairs windows of the building.

Several people were living in the home and everyone made it out safely.

Police say Hale, a resident, was arrested following an investigation.

Hale is being held in the Mahoning County Jail without bond. She scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court in Sebring on January 23.