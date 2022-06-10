YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the U.S. is gripped by soaring gas prices, lawmakers are trying to mitigate the pinch by loosening regulations on E-15 fuel.

Last month, the Biden Administration allowed homegrown biofuel E-15 to be sold this summer. On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asking that the EPA permanently remove restrictions around the sale of E-15.

E-15 fuel is blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol. It is approved for use in light-duty conventional vehicles (cars, vans, SUVs, pickup trucks) in model year 2001 and newer, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (USDE).

Gas stations are not required to sell the fuel but some do since there are federal incentives for doing so. There is also a better profit margin for the fuel, according to USDE.

Vehicles that can’t use the fuel include the following:

All motorcycles

All vehicles with heavy-duty engines such as school buses and delivery trucks

All off-road vehicles such as boats and snowmobiles

All engines in off-road equipment such as chain saws and lawn mowers

All conventional vehicles older than model year 2001

Earlier this year, the U.S. EPA issued an emergency waiver for 2022, allowing for the sale of E-15 during the summer months when environmental regulations typically prohibit its use. Governor DeWine is requesting that the summer waiver become permanent beginning in the summer of 2023.

“E-15 offers Ohio consumers cleaner emissions, more fuel from renewable sources, and, perhaps most critically, a less expensive fuel option,” DeWine said. “By permanently removing unneeded summertime E-15 regulations, we can encourage more Ohio gas stations to offer E-15 and give Ohioans an option that provides real gas price relief.”

E-15 fuel is about 10 cents cheaper than gasoline.