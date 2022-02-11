WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Tax filing this year will be a challenge for both those filing and the workers who process them.

According to Congressional testimony on Feb. 8, 2022, by taxpayer advocate Erin Collins, much of the challenge this year will likely be the same as 2021 – processing delays, correspondence processing delays, difficulty reaching the IRS by telephone, and inability to obtain information from Where’s My Refund? or Where’s My Amended Return?

While most of the backlog from 2021 has been worked through, there are still some that are ongoing and mostly include paper returns.

“There is no doubt that paper processing remains the agency’s biggest challenge, and that will continue throughout 2022,” Collins said.

As of late December 2021, the IRS still had backlogs of 6 million unprocessed original individual returns, with some taxpayers waiting for refunds.

“If IRS systems detect any discrepancies and issue a math error notice with respect to a return, the taxpayer likely will end up waiting more than a year to receive a refund,” Collins said.

Of all individual returns processed last year, 77% resulted in refunds.

Collins is concerned that the number of returns suspended and requiring manual processing will be extraordinarily high again in 2022. She said advance tax credit payments could result in additional discrepancies between amounts claimed on tax returns and in IRS records.

Collins said the IRS needs to do the following to address these issues:

Prioritize the processing of original and amended paper tax returns through an “allhands-on-deck” surge strategy.

Explore options to increase pay for IRS processing employees, saying that the $23K starting salary is not enough

Suspend all automated collection notices until the IRS gets current in processing

original and amended tax returns and taxpayer correspondence

original and amended tax returns and taxpayer correspondence Defer automated collection ativity until 45 days after the IRS addresses the mertis of a taxpayer’s response to an adjustment, liability or math error

Provide penalty relief for all taxpayers whose returns were delayed in processing

Add a dedicated team to accelerate the processing of claims for tentative refunds and

employer’s quarterly federal tax returns

employer’s quarterly federal tax returns Create and update a weekly “dashboard” on IRS.gov to provide the public with current

and specific information about delays.

Collins also called on Congress to provide funding to the IRS to implement taxpayers’ needs.

“The pandemic and the resulting processing and refund delays have shone a brighter spotlight on

the IRS’s taxpayer service challenges, but they existed before the pandemic,” she said.