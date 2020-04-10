Will colder Valley temperatures impact blooming fruit trees?

There's even more concern about the trees this year due to the food supply

(WKBN) – With spring underway, many plants have started to bloom. However, the colder weather has growers keeping a close eye on peach, apricot and apple trees.

The good news is that not every plant has bloomed yet, but there’s even more concern about the trees this year due to the food supply.

“That’s our concern over the next two to three weeks. What’s going to happen with those buds coming out on the trees and what’s the temperature going to be? What’s going to happen with the pollination at that time?” said Eric Barrett, OSU Extension Educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Mahoning County.

Trees and plants bloom with continuous days of climbing temperatures.

Barrett said it is not a time to worry now. It all depends on how long the cold stays around.