(WKBN) – According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife the Valley is a good place to spot wild turkeys.

In the Northeast Region, there were 935 sightings, the most in the state. The second highest was the Southwest Region at 292, followed by the Southeast at 284, Northwest at 221, and Central at 184.

The numbers are above average for the third year in a row, according to the Division.

There were a total of 1,916 sightings statewide in the 2023 survey.

The fall wild turkey season in Ohio opened Oct. 14 and closed Nov. 12.

The Division of Wildlife relies on public reports of wild turkeys and their young, called poults, in July and August of each year to estimate nest success.

Columbiana County hunters bagged the fifth-highest total of wild turkeys in the state in the 2022 season. Numbers for 2023 have not been released yet.