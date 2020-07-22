Wick Park Assoc. using money from canceled summer concert for food giveaway

The meals are on a first come, first serve basis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wick Park Neighborhood Association was forced to cancel Music at the Park this summer, so it’s using the program funds for another cause — a food giveaway.

The Wick Park Neighborhood Association is teaming with ACTION to help children and families in need for “Snatch and Snack.”

Meals can be picked up at the entrance to Wick Park.

The meals are prepared by Common Wealth Cultivate and are on a first come, first serve basis.

“Food is the basis of everything, obviously. If you’re hungry, you can’t be productive, you can’t work, you can’t be happy. We’re just trying to take care of the most basic thing for people right now, which is where a lot of people are hurting right now,” said Jonathan Blackshire, of the Neighborhood Association.

The program runs every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. for the next three weeks.