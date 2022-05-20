HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer is right around the corner, and with that, you may see an increased police presence in your community.

The Hubbard Police Department is already upping its patrols, along with Liberty, Girard, Vienna, Brookfield Hermitage, Mercer and Sharon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrols and Pennsylvania State Police are also involved.

This is due to an increase in traffic violations with summer weather on the way.

Other factors are also causing the increased police presence.

“There has been an uptick recently in the whole surrounding area and the amount of overdoses that everybody’s experiencing, and we’re not alone in the city so we’ve partnered with area law enforcement agencies. They’re kind of running the same type of detail at the same time as we are,” said Hubbard Safety-Service Director Bill Bancroft.

The increased police presence will last a few days. That time frame may be adjusted as needed.