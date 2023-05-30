NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents and business owners near the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice an increase in blast noise from the area this week.

Explosives and hand grenades will be used during training conducted on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal

operations. There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during the annual

training season, which typically runs through September.

Camp Garfield is an Ohio Army National Guard training site in Portage and Trumbull counties that consists of about 21,000 acres, with various small arms weapons ranges and permanent facilities to support individual and collective training events for both weekend and annual training, for Army and other Department of Defense units in the midwestern United States.