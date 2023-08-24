(WKBN)- Almost all of the bus services to Trumbull County provided by WRTA will come to an end next month.

All 70 routes, excluding the Warren Express route, will be stopped on September 8 because of the loss of ODOT funding.

WRTA started providing these routes in March 2020 when it received a $1 million grant.

Since that first year, use has grown from 20,000 riders to about 41,000 in 2022.

The executive director said they didn’t get an explanation on why the grant wasn’t renewed, but they plan to look for alternative options.