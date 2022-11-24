MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays are a time for celebrating with family and friends. But what about the older adults that may live alone or far from family in a senior assisted living center?

“This time of the year is crucial for our seniors because of the loneliness. So many of them experience it. And it’s sad to say that many of them are forgotten about at Christmas time,” said Krishmu Shipmonof from Mahoning County Adult Protective Services.

Shipmon says there’s typically a big emphasis on remembering children at Christmas time, however she said the elderly population is important too.

“So it’s very important that we take out time to spend time with them, invite them to dinner, perhaps go by and drop in to see them have neighbors to check in on to see them,” said Shipmon.

One senior says there’s nothing like seeing family in person over the holidays.

“It means so much to be able to see them and see how they’ve changed and matured so much more,” said Mary Jane Brosko, a resident at The Inn at Poland Way.

Mary Jane Brosko otherwise known as MJ will get to spend time with her family this holiday season. However, she says it’s nice when the community thinks of the seniors in the area.

“To think that somebody you didn’t know was giving you something and I think that it’s a good thing to teach children that. Because it not only helps you feel better but it makes them a better person too,” said Brosko.

Brosko says that programs like “adopt a grandparent” can bring so much joy to those living in senior centers or maybe living alone. Even a simple visit can make the holidays a little less lonely.

“Today we have so much chaos in our um lives. That whenever you can share something with somebody and make them a little bit happier or pleasant. Sometimes even the clothes you wear will brighten somebody’s day,” said Brosko.

Both Shipmon and MJ challenge community members to do something nice for seniors this holiday season.