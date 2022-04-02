NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Niles Water Department customers may soon have low water pressure or discolored water.

That’s because the city is conducting its annual “Valve Exercising Program.”

City officials say the program evaluates the effectiveness of its main water valves. The yearly maintenance program is required by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Water crews will be exercising valves in various areas each day. When valve exercising is occurring, customers in those areas may experience low water pressure and discoloration for a short amount of time.

Customers are asked to run cold water for a short period of time until the discoloration disappears.

If the lines do not clear after flushing, contact the City of Niles Water Department.