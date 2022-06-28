YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State and federal money gets funneled to the Valley from time to time, but Tuesday, special recognition was delivered to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for a bill he signed that will bring $500 million to the area.

House Bill 377 releases funds to help transform Appalachian communities in 32 Ohio counties, and Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are part of it.

The money will help pay for infrastructure, downtown development, health care, investments in schools and physical and behavioral health, workforce development and job training.

The board of Mahoning County Commissioners extended a special “thank you” to the governor Tuesday and said that they are looking forward to working with the state’s “Ohio Builds, comprehensive investment in Appalachia.”

“As I stated during my State of the State address, this is Appalachia’s time,” DeWine said. “With this investment, we will be securing a better future for this region.”

Commissioners also thanked President Biden, Senator Sherrod Brown, and Congressman Tim Ryan for providing the $500 million in American Rescue Plan funds that are making the Ohio Builds Appalachia initiative possible.