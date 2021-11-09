‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ stars stopping in Warren for improv show

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two stars of the popular improv TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will be in Warren next year for a show at Packard Music Hall.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage to make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever the fans suggest. It’s all part of the “Scared Scriptless Tour.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Presale tickets are available for presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 on Ticketmaster’s website when you use the code PACKARD.

General sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 on Ticketmaster’s website or at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.