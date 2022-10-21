EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A whole block has been evacuated for a gas leak in East Palestine.

All houses and buildings on the 100 block of Garfield Ave. have been evacuated for a natural gas leak coming from a house, according to the East Palestine Fire Department.

The evacuation started at 11:17 a.m. The fire department is taking the evacuees to city parks and community centers.

The fire department does not know how long the block will have to be evacuated, but crews are on the scene.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.