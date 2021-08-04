‘Whoa! What did I get into?’ Veteran honored in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County veteran, who has been active in veterans affairs since 1995, was honored by Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday.

Raymond Hanzes was given a special proclamation by the commissioners. The life-long Newton Falls resident has been a commander of a VFW post for over 22 years. He says he didn’t realize he was going to war when he joined the Marines at the age of 17.

“I was 18 when I went in and unbeknownst to me, I didn’t even know there was a war going on. I went to boot camp and they said you are going to California. I said, ‘What’s out there?’ (Answer) ‘Well, we are going to prepare you for Korea.’ I said, ‘Woah! What did I get into,'” Hanzes said.

Hanzes was involved in three major battles in the Korean War and was awarded the purple heart. He was surrounded by his two daughters during Wednesday’s celebration.