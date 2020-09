It costs $1 per bloom and will continue until there’s no more to be picked

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In times like these, we could all take advice from a sunflower: stand tall, shine bright and face the sun.

To remind yourself of that, you can pick your own sunflowers at Whitehouse Fruit Farm from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

It costs $1 per bloom and will continue until there’s no more to be picked.

